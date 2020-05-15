Four Laois soldiers on duty in Lebanon embarking on charity challenge to climb the height of Mt. Everest

Four Laois soldiers on tour in Lebanon will take part in a mammoth challenge to fundraise for three charities over the last weekend of May.

The quartet from the 115 Infantry Battalion have been stationed in South Lebanon since November and were due to rotate in early May, but due to Covid-19 this rotation has been postponed to late June or possibly early July.

Company Sergeant Ian Martin from Errill is currently serving on his sixth tour of duty, Commandant Shane Conlon from Mountmellick is on his fourth, Corporal Jonny Finane (Clough/Ballacolla) is on his second tour, while Corporal Jamie Friel (Portarlington) is serving on his first tour of duty.

On May 30, the Snake Hill challenge will see teams of 23 aiming to climb the equivalent height to that of the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, by running 10 x 1.1km laps and one team of 6 will complete 40 laps. Each team will climb the height of Mount Everest.

Also, six members including Errill’s CS Ian Martin will each run 37 laps completing a full marathon while climbing the height of Mt. Everest in the process.

The following day, May 31, the Engineer Contingent of the Battalion have organised a challenge, the ENGCON Loaded March, of a 25km/40km march within the camp including Snake Hill with 14kg weight.

All proceeds from both events will go to three charities who provide support and care to cancer patients: the Milford Care Centre, ARC House and Waterford Hospice - all of which have personal connections with members of the Battalion.

You can support the event by donating to their GoFundMe page below and you can also keep up to date with their progress via Twitter.