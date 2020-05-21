Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Offaly hospital group CEO makes Covid-19 appeal

Trevor O’Callaghan, CEO of Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes Portlaoise has issued an appeal to the public as the Covid-19 restrictions ease.

“We are still dealing with a very deadly virus. It is a very important week for the Government as we approach another stage of easing the restrictions. We would ask our community to please continue to practice the essential elements of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and adhering to the social distancing measures. You have heard it time and time again but it is in our hands, please stay safe and hold firm,” he said.

He urged people not to ignore symptoms of other illnesses.

“Our health service is working for everyone - and our staff are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So, if you’re worried about a health problem, don’t let fear of coronavirus stop you from getting help. Your GP is just a phone call away. And if you have urgent symptoms like chest pain - or signs of a stroke, like slurred speech, or weakness in your face or arms, - go to your Emergency Department, or call 999 or 112, immediately,” Mr O'Callaghan said.

He said that the first ventilated Covid-19 patient was discharged in recent days from the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

“It is very encouraging to hear the positive news and it compounds within us all the reserve to keep going and again hold firm in their challenging times. We also acknowledge those patients and families who have lost loved ones.” he said.

He thanked staff for all their efforts.

“Finally, thank you to all our staff for their continued commitment to delivering health services and supporting colleagues in these difficult times,” said Mr O'Callaghan in a statement.