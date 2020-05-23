Watch Dan's as happy as Larry - update from Niall and Aisling Donoher

Niall and Aisling Donoher have sent a little message out to update the public on their little bundle of joy Dan.

With the Do if for Dan €2 million target reached the pares said Dan is in good spirits 'as always'. The video in their tweet certainly proves it.

Hi guys, we hope everyone is doing well and staying safe. Dan is in good spirits and smiling and laughing as always. We are still waiting on some details regarding Dan’s treatment and we will keep you all posted as to how things are going. #thankyou #staysafe pic.twitter.com/OR8SBB1q7f — do it for Dan 20 (@DoItForDan201) May 22, 2020

Dan's parents in Laois are waiting on some more details regarding his treatment and say they will keep the public up to date on what's happening.