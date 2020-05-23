Watch Dan's as happy as Larry - update from Niall and Aisling Donoher

Conor Ganly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

do it for dan

Dan Donoher as happy as Larry

Niall and Aisling Donoher have sent a little message out to update the public on their little bundle of joy Dan.

With the Do if for Dan €2 million target reached the pares said Dan is in good spirits 'as always'. The video in their tweet certainly proves it.

Dan's parents in Laois are waiting on some more details regarding his treatment and say they will keep the public up to date on what's happening.