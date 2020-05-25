Laois Tidy Towns groups given funding green light to spend cash

TidyTowns groups in Laois can still use funding allocated to them despite the cancellation of this year’s competition, according to Laois/Offaly TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan.

Last September €1.4m was to groups nationwide to assist them in their preparations for this year’s SuperValu TidyTowns competition. Since cancelled because of Covid-19, any unspent funds can still be used by the community groups.

Minister Flanagan said welcomed the announcement that 22 TidyTowns groups in Laois will not lose out on funding of €32,000 which was earmarked for this year’s competition.

“Any groups that have already spent the funds they received should retain their records of expenditure in the normal way.

“I also want to assure those groups which have not yet spent the funding they received, they can continue to use it over the next few months to assist with activities they might undertake as the COVID-19 restrictions are eased, or in preparing for the 2021 competition.”

“For decades, the SuperValu TidyTowns competition has brought people of all ages in Laois together to work collectively outdoors to make the environment in which they live and work a better place.

“Due to the current restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not have been feasible or safe for TidyTowns groups in Laois to continue their great tradition of work in the normal way.

“However, I very much hope that once the restrictions on gatherings are eased, and where possible within the public health guidelines, they can resume their work in making towns and villages in Laois more attractive and welcoming.

The following Laois communities were allocated between €1,000 and €4,000 (based on population size) in order to support preparation for the 2020 competition;