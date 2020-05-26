Do you have an idea for a Community Education Project?

Like many services, Covid19 has presented some challenges for the Community Education Service with Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB).

One of the ways the service is trying to stay connected with groups and organisation is by putting up short online tutorials/demonstrations on their Facebook Page which is proving to be very popular.

They have tutorials on art, cookery, woodwork, needlework and also a tutorial on Zoom and how it works.

Brian Burke, Horticulturist with LOETB and judge on RTE’s Super Garden, is putting up 2 minute tutorials on how to start a vegetable patch in the smallest of areas.

This week they will also have some hair care tutorials.

The service is now calling on groups/organisations or individuals who have community education project/course ideas to get in touch with them. They are particularly interested in projects which focus on staying connected through remote or online learning and initiatives focusing on health and wellbeing.

The Community Education Service is part of LOETB’s Further Education and Training Service and works with not-for-profit Community and Voluntary Groups across Laois and Offaly to provide courses for adults.

Priority for courses is given to people who face acute barriers to taking part in education: older people, people experiencing disadvantage, people with disabilities, ethnic minority groups, unemployed, carers and groups providing community education in areas where adults do not have easy access to education services.

The service can also provide pathways to other accredited courses on completion of a community education course. More information is available on www.loetb.ie/community- education

The Facebook page is www.facebook.com/Laois- and-Offaly-ETB- Community-Education and well worth a look to get some practical gardening tips, learn how to paint a landscape, learn some needlework crafts or simply enjoy a browse and look at what is available.

So, if you have an idea for a community education course/project that can support people in your area during this crisis and you would like information, email communityed@loetb.ie or call 087 9573654 for Laois and 085 805 4579 for Offaly.