Local groups in Laois urged to avail of 2020 Clár programme to help respond to Covid-19

Laois TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan, is encouraging local groups in Laois to apply for the Government’s 2020 Clár Programmme, which has a total fund of €5 million and is designed to help rural communities respond to the challenge of Covid-19.

The Clár programme provides funding for small-scale infrastructural projects in rural areas and aims to support sustainable development in identified areas by attracting people to live and work there. The funding works in conjunction with local funding and on the basis of locally identified priorities.

“The Clár Programme can be used for small scale infrastructural projects in rural communities where there has been significant levels of population decline. This year it has been tailored to help such communities to respond to COVID-19,” said Minister Flanagan.

“The details of the 2020 CLÁR programme were announced today by the Minister for Rural & Community Development Michael Ring TD, and I encourage local community groups in Laois to apply. All the details they will need, including the application forms, are available at https://www.gov.ie/en/policy-information/91ba52-clar/

“Since Fine Gael reopened the Clár Programme in 2016, it has supported over 1,400 projects nationally with funding of almost €33 million. It has been a significant support to communities in some of the remotest parts of Laois.

“CLÁR is one element of a €30 million package of co-ordinated and complementary supports that is being launched by the Minister this week as part of his Department’s Rural Development Investment Programme. The other elements of the programme to be opened later this week will be the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme. The Rural Development Investment Programme is funded under Project Ireland 2040.

“It’s great to see the Clár Programme being adapted this year to help rural communities respond to new challenges as a result of COVID-19."

The measures being funded under the 2020 CLÁR programme are:

Measure 1: Schools/Community Safety measures (expanded in 2020)

Measure 2: Community Recreation Areas (new in 2020)

Measure 3: Community Wellbeing Supports, comprising:

Meals on Wheels and linked services (new in 2020)

Mobility and Cancer Care Transport

Minister Flanagan added: “For example, the Schools and Community Safety Measure, which funds items such as pedestrian crossings and footpaths to provide safe access to schools, has been broadened to allow additional investments to adapt areas around schools and community facilities to help meet new public health requirements arising from COVID-19.

“Funding will be provided under a new measure for community recreational areas where friends and families can socialise outdoors in safe, accessible, community spaces while respecting public health guidelines. This measure will include support for items such as picnic benches/tables, outdoor covered seating or BBQ areas, public lighting, bicycle stands, bandstand/stage areas, etc. These recreational areas will be particularly important for community social interaction in the coming months, in line with the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

“Community organisations providing meals on wheels and other community services will also be supported to purchase kitchen or food delivery equipment. They can also access funds for any adaptations that may be necessary to their existing vehicles as a result of new public health guidelines.

“I was also pleased to hear Minister Ring confirm that we will separately continue to fund vehicles for those vital voluntary organisations that provide free transport for people with mobility issues and for those attending cancer treatments.”

Information on the 2020 Clár Programme is available at: https://www.gov.ie/en/policy-information/91ba52-clar/