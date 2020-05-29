Kind-hearted Portarlington youngster Emma parts with her iPad for a good cause

A kind-hearted young lady from Portarlington has answered the call of the neo-natal baby unit in Portlaoise hospital by donating her iPad to help parents separated from their babies during Covid-19.

With her parents’ blessing, ten-year-old Emma Lambkin from Barrow View parted with her beloved gadget so that parents who cannot visit premature babies during the restrictions can communicate and check-in remotely.

The hospital staff issued a public plea for donations of the gadget last month so they install Secure Video Messaging technology, which is designed to help minimise separation anxiety in parents of children in Neonatal Units, Paediatric Units and Children’s Hospices.

The plea struck a particular chord with the Lambkin family as Emma herself was born five weeks prematurely and spent three weeks in the neo-natal unit in Portlaoise - an experience that has always resonated with the third class student in Presentation Primary School, Portarlington.

“We saw the article seeking iPads online and with Emma having been in the special care unit for three weeks after she was born, it was something we all wanted to back if we could,” explained Emma’s mother Andrea.

“As a parent, I was thinking to myself that if that was Emma in special care and how devastating it would be if we couldn’t get to see her. So the decision was made and off it went.”

Emma’s grandfather works in security at Portlaoise Hospital and reached out to the Special Care unit to see if they were still in need, and quickly answered the call to make the delivery on Emma’s behalf.

“Emma loves talking about when she was in special care because it makes her a little different from her other three siblings. It was obviously quite a hard time for us as parents to have to leave her there, but she loves looking at all the old photos of herself and hearing the stories of us visiting every day,” said Andrea.

Emma is a keen, talented artist and lists it as her favourite class in school. She has since got a new iPad to continue her drawing and designs, spending hours doodling away at her works.

Emma sent a heartwarming letter to the unit to accompany her iPad, and the company who make the video messaging app even sent her out a parcel to thank her for kindness. She also received a reply from the staff in the unit, and the nurse who wrote the letter even remembered Emma from her time there as a baby!