Garda at the centre of 'fraudulent' passport investigation

Gardaí are investigating the suspected sale and supply of passports by a serving member of the force who lives in Laois.

The Leinster Express understands that the Garda is a ranking officer and was suspended from active duty earlier this year.

His alleged activities are understood to have been the subject of an investigation that goes back to last year. The officer is not attached to the Laois Offaly Garda Division.

It is understood that he has yet to be formally interviewed by gardaí about the allegations but a file is being prepared as further evidence comes to light about what he may have been engaged in. The case is being investigated by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and a number of searches were carried out in Laois and elsewhere arising from the evidence that came to light. It is understood some of the searches of residences were carried out to eliminate people from the ongoing investigation.

The press office at Garda headquarters in the Phoenix Park confirmed that a process is underway.

“We can confirm that there is an on ongoing investigation into the alleged fraudulent issue of passports in the midlands, led by the GNBCI. For operational reasons we cannot comment further at this time. We do not comment on or discuss matters of internal Garda discipline,” it said.