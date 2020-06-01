PATH working around the clock for families

Portlaoise Action to Homelessness (PATH) has launched an appeal to supermarkets and shops around the county to put a trolley in premises to allow shoppers to donate essential food items as the charity sees a huge increase in demand for food hampers for struggling families.

The Portlaoise-based charity is trying to keep up with more than treble its usual demand as ‘non-essential’ workers living on Covid-19 payments struggle to put food on their tables for their families during the current lockdown restrictions.

Before the Covid-19 outbreak last February PATH supported around 30 local families each week. The charity has now been catapulted into working around the clock to get food supplies to around 100 families and individuals.

Chairperson of PATH Irene Redmond said that families who would have had good incomes before the coronavirus outbreak suddenly found themselves without an income and with little food while they tried to navigate their way around accessing the Covid-19 payments.

“Even families whose incomes or payments haven't changed suddenly find that with the children at home all day and eating all around them that the weekly shopping doesn’t quite last until the following week. Thankfully we have been able to help fill that gap but now we really need the help of the community to carry on doing this.

“Before the lockdown our outreach supported around 30 local families and individuals each week with food hampers. This has continued during the lockdown. We gladly signed up for the Laois Community Response Forum from when it began and as a result we are supporting over 60 more families with food hampers each week but rapidly running out of supplies.” she said.

PATH also helps some local family resource centres, other local organisations, works with MABS to support families and individuals and delivers treats and toiletries to both Direct Provision Centres in county Laois.

Ms Redmond continued: “We have sent supplies to two Dublin based homeless outreach centres as they were running low on certain stock like toiletries and sleeping bags. We had extra supplies of these which we were delighted to share.

“We are also visiting emergency accommodation centres in Tullamore on a weekly basis supporting individuals and families from Laois who live there. We always bring extra supplies for anyone else there who might need them regardless of where they are from,” she said.

PATH is appealing to the public, communities, organisations and businesses to help them where they can so that they can continue helping others.

Ms Redmond said that if supermarkets and shops around the county could put a trolley in their store for PATH then shoppers could add badly needed items such as tea, coffee, sugar, pasta, cooking sauces, cereals, other non-perishable essentials and toiletries on their way out of the shop.

“If people buy one extra item where possible when shopping and pop it into a trolley this would make a huge difference to a struggling family. We have signs ready to go to give to any stores that would like to help us with our appeal. Our phone number is 087 7744043.

“Also, different families, businesses or communities could club together and purchase items amongst each other then ring us when they are ready and we will gladly arrange to collect them.

“PATH is a completely confidential service and our hampers are free to everyone. Please do not be sitting at home and waiting for payday before you can have food for you or your family. We are here to help and we are more than delighted to be able to help.” she said.

For those who wish to donate to PATH its bank account details are PTSB Portlaoise, BIC: IPBSIE2D, IBAN: IE35IPBS99060624856439. PATH can also be found on Facebook.