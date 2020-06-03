Limits to be set on parking in Laois towns as Covid-19 restrictions ease further

Laois County Council is set to begin enforcment of parking rules from next week in the county's three big towns but parking fees will not be back until June 29 due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Laois County Council confirmed to the Leinster Express that a two hour parking limit will come into force from June 9 in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick.

Laois County Council Director of Services Simon Walton confirmed that from June 9 until June 29 the council's traffic wardens will have the power to issue parking tickets for people who overstay.

He said fines can be subsequently issued.

He said wardens will be patrolling the car parks and streets on a regular basis to police the amended rules.

The changes are the result of consultation with local traders.

“Such enforcement of time limits ensures regular turnover of spaces which, in turn, is good for local business.

“Further, more detailed, notice will be given on this, this week in the lead in to Phase 2 of the Roadmap,” he said.

The coucil is also working on a plan to raise awareness of the existing online system of paying for parking.