Laois council confirms return of more parking restrictions eased due to Covid-19

County Hall has officially confirmed changes to the easing of parking restrictions in Laois' three big towns introduced as a result of the Covid-19

On Tuesday, June 9 Laois County Council says will re-introduce enforcement measures for time-limited parking in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick.

"Where parking signs provide for time-limited parking (in most cases 2hr time limits), vehicles parked in excess of the signed time limits will be at risk of fixed penalty notices.

"The reintroduction of time-limited parking will facilitate increased turnover of spaces in town centres, supporting local businesses and coinciding with the commencement of Phase Two of the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business," said a statement.

This public notice pertains to parking time limits only. The council says no public parking fees will apply until the commencement of Phase 3 (June 29) of the Roadmap and further notice will issue in that regard in the coming weeks.