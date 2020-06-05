FOUND: Can you reunite these rings with their rightful owners?

Three rings have been found in the Killeshin Cemetery in south Laois this week.

The rings were found in a plastic bag and may have been left on the grave of a loved one and the recent windy weather may have blown them off.

The Graiguecullen/Killeshin parish would like to return the rings to their rightful owners as it is likely they have a huge sentimental value.

Enquiries can be made in the Parish Centre at 05991 41833.