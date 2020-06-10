Electric Picnic home among historic Laois buildings to get a share of conservation cash

Cosby Hall in Stradbally is among the historic buildings in Laois to benefit from a new round of grants for the conservation of old structures.

The house which stands of the site of the Electric Picnic is getting €15,000 from the Historic Structures Fund 2020.

It is among a number of properties to receive money in Laois under two Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht schemes which are administered by county councils.

The other Laois building to benefit from the Historic Structures Fund is Clarhill House, Clonaslee. It is getting €40,000.

Meanwhile, a number of other Laois buildings are to share €55,000 under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

They are: St Paul's Church, French Church Street, Portarlington €15,000; thatched house, Rathmakelly Glebe, Ballacolla €5,000; Fitzpatrick's Cottage, Tooreagh, Clogh, Ballacolla, €5,000; thatched house, Corrigeen, Stradbally €5,000; Tinnakill House, Raheen, Mountrath €10,000; thatched house, Jamestown Cross, Ballybrittas €4,000; Morette, Emo €1,000; The Coach House, Attanagh Glebe €15,000.

Cloneyhurke House, Portarlington, Co Offaly received €5,000 under the scheme.

Full list of Historic Structures Fund grants here

Full list of national Built Heritage Investment Scheme grants here