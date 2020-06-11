Retired Laois fire fighters praised for Covid-19 work as stations set for upgrades

Retired Laois firefighters are back working for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis and have been specially thanked by the CEO of Laois County Council.

Speaking at the May meeting, John Mulholland thanked seven retired staff who came back working on temporary contracts for the duration of the crisis.

“Our thanks to retired fire personnel who have come back to augment our service and provide resilience at this time,” he said.

He explained that if one member of a fire crew was out sick, that all the crew had to go out on isolation.

Mr Mulholland's monthly report detailed a €310,000 upgrade at three of the eight fire stations in Laois.

Mountmellick, Mountrath and Abbeyleix are all to receive upgrades to infrastructure.

In Mountmellick, €150,000 will be spent on building a new fire service drill tower and a new concrete yard to the rear of the fire station, based in Irishtown beside the Owenass river.

Laois County Council said that planning and design is underway for the works.

Work in Mountrath station had started and then had to be suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mountrath is getting €130,000 of improvements. It will get a new 4x4 garage and a new fire service drill tower.

The council said that the work will resume shortly.

Abbeyleix fire station will get a new trench rescue training facility, costing €30,000.

The funds were announced back in March 2018. They are paid by the National Directorate Fire & Emergency Management which supports the Irish Fire and Rescue Service.