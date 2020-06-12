Laois Kildare credit union offers Covid-19 cash to help communities

Communities in Laois and Kildare are being invited to avail of a new fund by a local credit union to help in the response to Covid-19.

The People First Credit Union, which has branches in Abbeyleix, Athy, Portlaoise and Stradbally, has launched a €20,000 Covid-19 Community Connect Fund.

"We are dedicated to strengthening our communities now more than ever. People First Credit Union is committed to investing in the long-term vitality of its members by supporting groups that meet community needs.

"In that spirit, the Community Fund is now open for applications from charities and non-profit organisations only, that seek to support the community throughout Covid-19," says People First.

The credit union has outlined examples of projects that qualify may include:

- Projects that enable organisations to use and access technology to work remotely and to deliver their services to the groups listed above.

- Projects supporting those most at risk, for example, those suffering from domestic violence, children at risk, those in unsuitable accommodation.

- Projects that enable older people to access a nutritious meal by connecting them to services providing groceries and/or ready-made meals.

- Projects that enable and encourage isolated people of all ages to use and access technology to keep them connected to the outside of their homes.

- Remote welfare checks for those isolated and in need of support.

- Social prescribing initiatives, in line with government guidance around isolation and social distancing. For example, online projects and volunteering opportunities, such as arts activities, group learning, gardening, befriending, cookery, healthy eating advice or a range of exercise activities.

For an application form and full terms please visit www.peoplefirstcu.ie/communityfunding

People First has paused its normal Community Fund scheme.