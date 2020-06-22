Two Laois charities receive funding from Aldi’s Community Grants donations

Two Laois charities have received donations as part of Aldi’s Community Grants Programme across the last 12 months. The programme has seen Aldi donate a total of €1000 to the two charities who provide vital services and make a huge difference within their community.

Cara Rescue Dogs and the Portarlington Community Centre each benefitted from a €500 donation from one of Aldi’s two Laois stores.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

Over €250,000 has been donated to more than 340 different local charities across Ireland since the programme began four years ago. To mark its 20th anniversary in Ireland in 2019, Aldi staff across its Naas and Mitchelstown regions also voted for two charities, The Society of Saint Vincent De Paul and Pieta House Cork, to receive a further €5,000 in Aldi vouchers late last year.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said: “At Aldi supporting the local communities that our stores serve is hugely important. Each charity selected as part of our Community Grants Programme offers fantastic services to those in need. Their dedicated staff and volunteers offer their time and care and now, more than ever, it is vital that we support them.”

“Our local store staff are an integral part of the selection process for the donations, meaning they are passionate about the charities chosen in their local community.”