How to keep your home safe from burglars this Summer

After spending four months in the safety of our homes, now is the time to reunite with friends and family and begin to rebuild our daily routines. With the excitement of the new normal, can come anxiety and anticipation as we leave the comfort of our safety bubble, our home. With a burglary taking place every 31 minutes in Ireland, PhoneWatch, Ireland’s leading provider of monitored home safety systems, wants to share some simple tips that will ensure you feel confident and comfortable transitioning into the new way of living.



Check your windows and doors: When are home all day, we are often less conscious of windows being open. Be sure to close and lock all windows when you leave the house, or even if you are in the garden

Secure your outdoor valuables: Make sure garden equipment or bicycles are secured in a shed or garage, and kept out of sight where possible

Close gates: Make a habit of closing gates, especially those leading to the rear of the home

Maintain your garden: Cut the grass before you go away, overgrown grass can make a house look empty. Also, prune trees and shrubs that may grow more quickly in the summer for clearer views, large bushes can act as cover for anyone who may be watching a home

Don't advertise your trips on social media: Keep those photos of your days out and staycations until you return home

Leave a light on: Timer switches for lamps can provide a cost-effective way to keep your home looking occupied if you are gone over night

Arm your alarm: If your home is equipped with an alarm, be sure and use it. Research shows that an alarm is one of the most effective ways to keep your home safe

When going away, nominate a next-door neighbour: An important tip for keeping your home safe is "maintaining an appearance" that your home is occupied. A neighbour or family member can help you keep your house look occupied by keeping post or deliveries clear from the letter box, parking a car in the driveway for a few hours, putting the bins out and taking them in on the same day and acting as the nominated key holder to your monitored alarm provider



Eoin Dunne, Managing Director of PhoneWatch said: At PhoneWatch, our mission is to make people feel safe and secure in their homes. More than ever, the past few months have made us all realise the importance of a safe home. The good news is, by taking simple precautions as we begin to venture outside of our homes again, we can ensure that they will be considerably safer when we return.



Discover how PhoneWatch can help by visiting www.phonewatch.ie