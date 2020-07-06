Portlaoise charity shop appeals for donations ahead of re-opening next week

A Portlaoise charity shop that is reopening next coming week is appealing to the public for support as it emerges from almost four months of lockdown.

The Self Help Africa (formerly Gorta) shop at Lyster Square in Portlaoise is set to reopen on Wednesday, July 15, after months in lockdown.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming our wonderful Laois customers back to our Self Help Africa shop over the coming weeks,” said shops manager Maggie Dwyer.

“The safety of our customers, staff and volunteers is our number one priority. We have put in place safe shopping arrangements, including Perspex glass screens, social distancing floor signage and hand sanitizing stations in all of our outlets”

She said that the retail side of Self Help Africa’s charity fundraising had been severely affected by the Covid-19 shutdown, and that the organisation’s wider fundraising and programme activities in sub-Saharan Africa had also been significantly disrupted.

“We ask the general public to keep us in mind at this challenging time. If people have taken the opportunity over the past few months to do domestic tidy ups and clear outs, we would be delighted to receive any clothing, books, bric-a-brac or other household goods that are in good condition, and that could be recycled to a new home.”

Maggie Dwyer said that stocks across the charity’s network of outlets are quite low following the lockdown, and that all good quality goods would be gratefully received at any of their shops across the country.

“Given the nature of the coronavirus pandemic we would appeal to people to do the best that they can to make sure that goods are in a clean condition. Our shop volunteers are at the frontline, so we would be grateful if people would keep that in mind when they are dropping items in to us,” she added.

Self Help Africa is currently involved in extensive Covid-19 response work in sub-Saharan Africa, with masks, hand soap, safe hygiene and social distancing training being provided to communities across the countries where the organisation is working.

For more details about Self Help Africa’s shops opening plans visit: selfhelpafrica.org/ie/our-charity-shops/ or contact the Portlaoise shop at 5 Kelton House on Lyster Square, Portlaoise. Telephone: 057 8622966.