Covid-19 delays measures to make Laois town's water parasite proof

Covid-19 has delayed measures to prevent the potentially deadly cryptosporidium parasite from contaminating the water supply to Abbeyleix according to Irish Water which insists the supply is 'safe'.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Remedial Action List (RAL) included the town's water public water supply among several around Ireland that are in need of investment and have an approved action plan.

Irish Water says the Abbeyleix public water supply 1 is on the EPA’s RAL due to a risk to the supply associated with inadequate barrier for Cryptosporidium. Households and businesses on Main Street, Mountrath Road, Carlow Road, Portlaoise Road and Ballinkaill Road are covered by the supply.

Ultraviolet light technology can eradicate any of the parasites that might enter the supply. The utility outlined to the Leinster Express what measures are planned.

"Irish Water will provide a new UV treatment system that will remove the risk. Just over 1,800 people are served by the Abbeyleix 1 public water supply. Cryptosporidium has not been detected in this drinking water and it remains safe to drink. It is regularly tested like all public water supplies against a range of standards set out in the European Drinking Water Regulations. These standards are based on guidelines prepared by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Due to COVID-19 impacts, the programme of delivery of the Abbeyleix UV system has been delayed and it is now anticipated that works will be completed by Q3 2021 following which the required information and data to demonstrate the effectiveness of the works would be collated and submitted to the EPA for consideration for RAL removal by the end of 2021.

"Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply is a vital focus. Irish Water continues to work with our local authority partners, our contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water services," said the utility.

Cryptosporidium is a potentially deadly big if ingested by somebody who has a weak immune system. If it pollutes water it can mean restrictions such as boil water notices and dependency on bottled water.

There is a high prevalence of the bug in the faecal matter of livestock meaning flooding could cause it to contaminated groundwater supplies.