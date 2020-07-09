Laois Kildare cycle lane pedalled for old Dublin road

County hall wants to create a cycle lane on what was once one of the busiest roads for traffic through Laois.

The council has confirmed that it has applied to the National Transport Authority (NTA) for funds to develop a cycle lane from The Heath right out to the border with Kildare on the old Dublin Road.

Mr Philip McVeigh is Laois County Council’s Senior Executive Engineer for the Portarlington Graiguecullen District.

He confirmed that an application to locate a cycle lane has being included in an application to the National Transport Authority under Covid-19 Interim Mobility Measures.

He said that the Council has sought funds for a cycle lane along the old Dublin Road near Portlaoise that would run parallel to The Heath.

The proposal was confirmed to Cllr Tom Mulhall at a recent meeting in Laois County Council of the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

Mr McVeigh said the funding would have to be sought first but a lot of work would be needed at junctions and the hard shoulder would have to be widened.

Plans have not been drawn up but he added that a quick response to the application was expected from the NTA.

In his motion, he called for pedestrian and cycle lanes on the R445 from Killinure Cross at the Wheel Inn junction to the R419. He also suggested that they be installed ‘on as many roads as possible in the interest of road safety’.

He claimed it is a very busy road with a ‘huge amount of employment’. He added there were a lot of people cycling or walking on the road.

He highlighted the environmental benefit.

“It will be good for carbon emissions as it will reduce the volume of traffic,” he said.#

He said there were also safety reasons for cycle lanes and pavements.

“The last thing we want is pedestrians knocked down or children knocked off bikes. It is lovely to see families out on bicycles but we have to put in safety measures in as many places as possible. There are roads where you would be taking your life in your hands,” he said.

The NTA could not confirm if the green light had been given when contacted by the Leinster Express.