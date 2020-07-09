Weighty waste is a loss for households insists Laois councillor

A Laois councillor says allowing waste collection companies to charge for any extra weight in wheelie bins is a ‘lose lose’ for households.

Cllr Ashling Moran said illegal dumping is a big problem and she linked the issue to the system of payment which permits to rubbish companies to charge for excess waste being thrown out.

“They are charging for extra weight that you put into the bin over 71 kgs. If you only had 50 kgs one week and 76 kgs in they charge you for the extra kilos. I don’t think that should be allowed.

She called on the council to step in.

“It is a win win for the bin companies and a lose lose for the people,” she said.

Cllr Moran said she queried it with the bin companies but it is now time for the local authority to take control.

She also claimed that rubbish is coming out of trucks as it is been collected.

She said there is a huge amount of illegal dumping in her area on backroads.