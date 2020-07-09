End in sight for new Borris-in-Ossory social housing

Work on 11 new turnkey social homes on Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory was continuing, Cllr Conor Bergin was informed at the Borris-Mountmellick Area meeting.

Installation works for water and waste water have commenced on site.

Six houses would be delivered in the third quarter of 2020 and up to a further four units would be delivered in the final quarter of the year.

“There is a need for housing in the village,” Cllr Bergin said.

“There are 181 social housing units under construction in Laois at the moment. Eleven of these are in Borris. I'm anxious they would be completed as soon as possible,” he stated.

Cllr James Kelly noted that under the provisions for housing under the new Programme for Government, Laois would have to provide an additional 40 per cent of housing which would put pressure on resources.

Cllr John King said he would like to see “speedier movement on houses” noting “the process was very slow.”