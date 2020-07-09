Late Anne Goodwin leaves 'massive void' - tributes paid

The legacy of Laois Partnership Company CEO Anne Goodwin was underlined and the lady mourned by a minute’s silence at the June meeting of Laois County council.

Ms Goodwin died on June 19 after a long illness, survived by her husband Rodney, daughters Alice and Martha, mother Nora Sullivan and wider family. She had worked for the people of Laois for 22 years.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland described her as a professional to her fingertips.

“The management and staff of Laois County Council have been deeply saddened and stunned. I worked with her for four years. She was a professional to her fingertips. A lady, selfless and focused in her pursuit of development in Laois. She put everything aside to ensure those disadvantaged would be brought to the top of the agenda. She leaves a massive void,” Mr Mulholland said.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Willie Aird led councillors’ tributes.

“It is over 20 years since I first met Anne. She ended up being a hugely important part of many people’s lives. She was so thorough at her job. She grew Laois Partnership to where it is. No greater person could have done what she did.

“She always sat down and listened to us, and nine times out of 10 a project would end up out of it. She had compassion, she worked tirelessly. She was the first person in Portlaoise to introduce computer training. To her two daughters and her husband, may the sod rest lightly on her,” he said.

Cllr Tom Mulhall noted her support of businesses too.

“She had such a great interest in the county and the community. There wasn’t an area that she wasn’t there to support. She was very good for supporting more deprived areas or people not well off. She was a mine of information, she knew it all off by heart, and she had a way about her with people. She is going to be a huge loss to the county of Laois,” he said.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy worked with Ms Goodwin in Laois Leader.

“She made a tough task of being on Leader seem very easy. She explained everything, she is a massive loss to us but an even bigger loss to her family,” he said.

“She has left her mark in every community,” said Cllr John King.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly noted that shewas from Clonkenny, Abbeyleix.

“She was always there willing to help out on small or big projects. Her 9 to 5 more often went on to 10 or 11pm. The staff of Laois Partnership are going to miss her. May heaven be her bed,” he said.