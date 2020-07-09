Stradbally pedestrian crossing rejecton is 'madness'

The rejection of pedestrian crossing to facilitate the elderly and people with disabilities in Stradbally is an “act of madness,” according to a county Councillor.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy had called for a pedestrian crossing at the new houses at Court View, Stradbally so that residents can safely cross the street.

Farhan Naseim, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing on behalf of Laois County Council.

“Having examined the location of the Court View development, it is noted that an existing controlled pedestrian crossing exists approx 150 metres north of the development. This crossing is within close proximity to the amenities within the town of Stradbally, such as the pharmacy and grocery stores. It is not envisaged to install a second pedestrian crossing within a short distance to that of an existing crossing,” he said.

“I don’t agree with that,” declared Cllr McEvoy bluntly.

He argued that the people who will live in the houses will be older or have disabilities, but will have to cross the road to a pharmacy and doctor’s surgery.

“They will have to walk 150 metres down the road to come back up the other side. For some people with disabilities and old people - it is an act of madness. I don’t see why you can put a pedestrian crossing there. The cost wouldn’t be massive,” he said.

He called for the decision to be reexamined and he pledged to come back at it again. He added that local people have asked if there will be a pedestrian crossing at what he described as being a fabulous facility.

He said traffic lights were not needed.

Cllr Ashling Moran agreed.

Cllr Tom Mulhall said a pedestrian crossing could have been factored into the planning application. He added that the speed of traffic through the town is also a factor. He suggested that traffic should be slowed down rather than stopped.