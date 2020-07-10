Biggest Catholic parish in Laois plans for extensive Holy Communion reorganisation

The biggest Catholic Parish in Laois has set in train plans to hold Holy Communion ceremonies that had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a note to parishioners, Portlaoise Parish has acknowledged that people will be wondering when Communions, which were due to take place in May, will place.

It has told parishioners that to comply with regulations and restrictions due to Covid-19 it is planning 15 ceremonies seperate ceremonies for over 300 children. Because of the large numbers, the parish holds separate ceremonies every year but usually groups classes.

The parish hopes to begin in the middle of September. The specific days and dates have yet to be determined.

The parish says this may seem like a long time away but asks for your understanding at patients as they deal with the unprecedented situation caused by Covid-19.

It says that while schools will open in September, it will be a very busy month for teachers, staff and pupils who will have to adjust to the new normal.

There are three churches in Portlaoise Parish. The biggest church is located in the town centre. SS Peter and Paul's Church is also the biggest church in the Dioceses of Kildare and Leighin which takes large parts of Carlow, Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

Portlaoise Parish also includes churches in The Heath and Ratheniska.

The Parish serves six primary schools.