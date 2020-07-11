‘It was truly unforgettable’ says Emma Fogarty after her 36km marathon

Laois hero Emma Fogarty has given her reaction to smashing her painful 36th birthday challenge, with the money flooding in from donations.

On Thursday, June 25 she crossed the finish line in Abbeyleix on her birthday to a cheering crowd, having walked a total of 36km, one for every year helped by her PA Georgina.

“This challenge has probably been the most amazing thing I’ve ever done. Blood sweat and tears went into it…literally. There were days that I thought I couldn’t do it but I actually enjoyed it more than I ever thought I would have. I think I’ve been bitten by the bug and walks will now be part of my weekly routine.

“The last day I had to do 3km and it accidentally fell on my birthday. I was so excited. I left from the Manor Hotel with a Garda escort, the hotel was empty when I left it and as we returned the Garda car turned on its sirens and when I came into view of the hotel it was packed with people.

“The whole town came out to support and congratulate me. I’ve never felt so humbled, supported, special and emotional in my whole life. It was truly unforgettable. But the moment my community, friends and neighbours started singing happy birthday to me is something that will stay with me forever. It brought tears to my eyes,” she said.

Emma's fundraiser has reached over €87,000, far surpassing her initial hope of raising €3,600 for Debra Ireland.

Hollywood actor Colin Farrell has cycled 36km in support and Irish rugby captain Johnny Sexton also committed to doing the same.

Find it on www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

emma-fogarty

Emma is the Patient Ambassador of DEBRA Ireland. She has RDEB (Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa). EB means her skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly. There is no cure or treatment.