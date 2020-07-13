National Lottery urges players in Laois to check tickets as it waits to hear from its newest millionaire

The National Lottery has appealed to its Lotto players in Portlaoise, Co. Laois to check their tickets for last Saturday’s draw after it was confirmed that the winning ticket for the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million was sold in the town.

A spokesperson said that it will unveil the winning store tomorrow, Tuesday, but has urged Lotto players particularly in Portlaoise to check their tickets carefully.

“We are still waiting to hear from the lucky winner so we are urging anybody who bought a Lotto ticket for last Saturday’s draw to check their tickets carefully. This is truly a life altering prize so it is important that we give the winning ticketholder a little bit of time and space to let this amazing win sink in," a spokesperson said.

"We will be informing the lucky retailer this evening (Monday) and we will be unveiling the winning store as a result on Tuesday morning."

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 04, 23, 32, 33, 38, 46 and the bonus number was 21.

This lucky Laois Lotto player incredibly becomes the 13th Lotto millionaire of 2020. Overall this year, the National Lottery has made 18 brand new millionaires through the Lotto, EuroMillions and Daily Million games.

Last Saturday night’s Lotto draws produced a whopping 89,000 prize winners including another two Dublin players who shared the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize and will each win €121,947.

The National Lottery spokesperson appealed to any of those big winners to get in touch so that arrangements can be made for them to collect their prize.

“If you are one of the lucky winners of any of Saturday night’s big prizes, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”