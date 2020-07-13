WATCH: The terrifying moment a car collides with a tractor in the Midlands
The moment a car collided with a tractor trailer on an Offaly road has been shared on social media.
The video shows the moment a car hits the farm vehicle as it turned off the Tullamore to Geashill road on Friday afternoon. The car was overtaking a number of vehicles when the accident occurred.
Gardaí say the accident occurred shortly before 3.30pm on Friday, July 10.
The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken to Tullamore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The video was captured by dashcam footage on a truck in the line of traffic behind the tractor. It was uploaded to Reddit at the weekend.
