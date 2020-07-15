REVEALED: Nearly half of the nation has tried their hand at home improvements during lockdown

As the Covid-19 lockdown encouraged Ireland to stay home more than ever before, much of the country turned their attentions to home improvements over the period.

A new survey of approximately 1,000 Irish adults revealed that while 50% of the country are proud to have completed a DIY task during the pandemic, we’re still keen to get the builders in, and prefer to trust the experts to get the job done right.

The latest research coordinated by Bord Gáis Energy showed that the need for home renovation is on the rise, and while the impact of Covid-19 ensued setbacks, 80% of the public will be carrying out a home renovation in the next 12 months, with the kitchen, bathroom and garden all ranking as priority focuses respectively.

“As many of us have tried to focus on the positives during the Irish lockdown, we have seen communities across Ireland get involved in new projects, be it baking, exercising or home renovations and DIY,” said Colin Bebbington, Retail Director at Bord Gáis Energy.

“While it can be tempting to complete a DIY job ourselves in order to avoid another household bill, the latest findings show that we are a nation that still trusts the experts to tackle some of the trickier tasks and do the job right.”

While 47% of the respondents confirmed that they undertake DIY as it is more cost saving, as well as enjoying the sense of satisfaction, the majority group (53%) admitted that they don’t feel comfortable doing it themselves due to ‘insufficient knowledge’ and ‘lack of belief in own abilities’.

They rely on their family and friends, as well as external tradespeople to help them with the household tasks. The findings from the Bord Gáis Energy research reveal that the Irish public prioritise and place importance on getting trusted advice for DIY and home renovations to ensure the project is managed expertly.

According to the study, 30% of respondents revealed that as a result of the lockdown, they’ve had to put a big project on pause; with painting, remodelling and reflooring paused as tradespeople were not in a position to coordinate works during the pandemic.

For the 79% of people planning home renovations or improvements over the next twelve months, lockdown has highlighted the importance of improving their garden, kitchen and bathroom.

Of those that will be coordinating renovations, a whopping 73% will be hiring a professional to assist them with the works, with a sizeable investment of €2,000 - €3,000 for the job.

With nearly 50% of the population using tradespeople for regular DIY jobs, six in ten claim the most helpful trait they look for in a tradesperson is their qualifications in the specific area, while 24% are comforted by the fact that they have the expertise to do the job right.

Key Survey Findings

83% admitted that they would have no fear in bringing tradespeople back into the home post-lockdown

Nearly three quarters (73%) admit that they’ll be hiring professionals to help with their renovations post lockdown

1 in 10 rate their DIY skills as ‘quite bad’, yet nearly half (47%) have completed DIY jobs themselves, as 43% rate their skills as ‘quite good’

Over 55s tend to be the most DIY friendly, with 45% looking after DIY tasks in the household

Indoor and outdoor painting, hanging fixtures and unclogging pipes and drains are the most common tasks that the nation has completed throughout lockdown

A third of the nation have had to put a renovation on hold as a result of Covid-19, with 92% recommencing once they feel it’s safe to do so

Home renovations are on the rise, a quarter want to improve their garden, 24% would like the kitchen upgraded and 14% can’t wait to give the bathroom a refurb

