Laois Needs You - Local college students urged to fill the Covid-19 CV gap with volunteer work

A new initiative has been launched in Laois to fill the CV gap for third level students unable to find a summer job due to Covid-19.

Laois County Council, Laois Partnership Company and Laois Offaly Education & Training Board will co-ordinate the long titled Laois Youth Volunteers and Laois Young Creatives.

They hope it will encourage a spirit of volunteerism in people aged 18 to 25 years of age while helping local groups like Tidy Towns, Cemetery committees and Meals on Wheels.

At the end of the summer, students have a chance to win Young Volunteer of the Summer awards with cash prizes totalling €2,500.

It was launched at the June council meeting by Director of Services for community development Donal Brennan.

“As a result of Covid-19 young people have less opportunity for summer jobs. We are encouraging them to get involved with their local community groups, to fill a void in their CVs. There will be different categories including biodiversity and history,” he said.

“In addition, if they volunteer with Tidy Towns or cemetery groups, we will increase their annual grant by 20%.

“It is a small step to help that cohort of people,” Mr Brennan said.

The idea was warmly welcomed by council members.

“It will enhance communities and give young people a greater sense of pride,” said Cllr James Kelly.

“It is absolutely brilliant. I know the meals on wheels will welcome help and it gives people work experience,” he said.

Students must register with the Laois Partnership Volunteer Information Service, naming the group they wish to volunteer with, with that group’s agreement then required.

The LYV and LYC initiative seeks to:

• Recognise volunteerism occurring among the 18-25 year olds

• Encourage more people to volunteer from that age group

• Recognise Creative work being undertaken this summer among the 18-25 year olds

• Recognise local research work being undertaken this summer among the 18-25 year olds

• Encourage Creative and Research work and to provide platforms to capture & display these works

• Provide an appropriate recognition for CV purposes

The initiative will be managed and co-ordinated jointly by Laois County Council, Laois Partnership Company, LOETB.

The above partners will work closely with Laois PPN and Foróige in promoting the initiative.

Laois County Council will:

• Increase by 20% this year’s annual grant to individual Tidy Towns groups who engage at least 5 new student Volunteers in the 18-25 age group for the purposes of this initiative.

(Some discretion may apply on numbers engaged, subject to local circumstances, with the size of the Group a determining factor).

• Increase by 20% this year’s annual grant to individual Cemetery Committees who engage at least 5 new student Volunteers in the 18-25 age group for the purposes of this initiative.

(Some discretion may apply on numbers engaged, subject to local circumstances, with the size of the Group a determining factor).

• Create a prize fund (bursary fund) of €2500 for Research and Creative projects and for “Young Volunteer of the Summer” as follows:

(a) Individual project in Arts sphere

(b) Collaborative project in Arts/Communications/ICT sphere

(c) Biodiversity Project

(d) Local History research project

(e) Volunteer of the Summer

In the categories (a) to (d) there will be a first prize of €350 and a runner’s up prize of €150; in Category (e) there will be a single prize of €500.

Nominations for the prize funds to be made by the sponsoring Community/Voluntary bodies.

Students and Groups wishing to participate in the scheme must register with the Laois Volunteer Information Service. A Volunteer may register with more than one sponsoring body (eg. a Tidy Towns and a Biodiversity Group).

The registration process should be completed no later than Monday, July 20.

What must I do to participate if I am an individual volunteer

Firstly you must register your interest with Laois Volunteering Information Service

Their website registration link is : https://www.i-vol.ie/your-

volunteer-profile/

Laois Volunteering Information Service will provide all interested candidates with a list of organisations who are accepting summer volunteers on their programmes. Once you decide which group / groups you wish to volunteer with, you will be furnished with the contact details of this group and must make the initial contact to express interest.

Volunteers are also welcome to source their own summer volunteering placement but this

community/voluntary group must also register with Laois Volunteering Information Service (if not already registered).

When you have been accepted by a Community/Voluntary Group as a Volunteer, the Secretary of the Community Group should email youthvolunteers@laoiscoco.ie with your name & contact details, and the name & contact of the group.

At the end of the summer volunteer period (15th September 2020) you should complete a short Validation Report outlining the voluntary work undertaken over the summer.

Have this report validated by a member of the Community/Voluntary Group, and submit it to youthvolunteers@laoiscoco.ie

After receipt of the Validation Report, you will be awarded an official certificate confirming your participation in the scheme.

If your work involved an individual project in the Arts sphere, a Collaborative project in Arts/Communications/ICT sphere, a Biodiversity Project, or a Local History research project, you may also submit your project for consideration for a prize under this scheme.

It is intended that a number of the projects submitted would be displayed through the Council’s Library Service. You should keep your own copy of any project work submitted.

Community/Voluntary Group

Their website link for Community/Voluntary Groups is www.volunteerlaois.ie/register-

your-organisation/

You must be open during Summer 2020 to accepting Volunteers in the age group 18-25 years, to work in a voluntary capacity with your community group, and to be responsible for the volunteer during the agreed placement period.

When you have accepted a relevant Volunteer the Secretary of the Community/Voluntary Group should email youthvolunteers@laoiscoco.ie with the Volunteer name & contact details, the name & contact of the group.

At the end of the summer volunteer period (15th September 2020) you should sign off on a short Validation Report prepared by the

Volunteer outlining the voluntary work undertaken over the summer.