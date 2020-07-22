ALERT: Laois people targeted by scammers claiming to be from Amazon

People in Laois are among those who have targeted in a sophisticated scam.

According to local Gardai, number a callers to garda stations in Offaly and Laois have said that they received calls from individuals purporting to be from Amazon.

If you are on the end of one of these calls, the advice is not to engage and not to give away any personal information.

The following advice is from Amazon

Report a Scam Call, Text Message or Phishing E-mail

We take phishing and spoofing attempts on our customers very seriously.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, e-mail or text message claiming to be from Amazon, asking for payment, personal information, or offering a refund you do not expect, please do not share any personal information, and disconnect any phone call immediately. Amazon will never ask you for remote access to your device e.g. by asking you to install an app. You can report suspicious spam in the UK to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk, or in Ireland, to your local Garda station. Amazon will never ask for your personal information, or ask you to make a payment outside of our website (e.g. via bank transfer, emailing credit card details, etc.).

If you are concerned that you have received a phishing or spoofed e-mail or text message, please report it to us using one of the following options:

Open a new e-mail and attach the e-mail you suspect is fake. Send this to stop-spoofing@amazon.com. Sending this suspicious e-mail as an attachment is the best way for us to track it.

If you can't send the e-mail as an attachment, you can forward it to stop-spoofing@amazon.com.

You can report the number from which a phishing text message was received, to Action Fraud at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk in the UK, or in Ireland, to your local Garda station.

Note: Amazon can't respond personally when you report a suspicious e-mail to stop-spoofing@amazon.com, but you may receive an automatic confirmation.

If you have security concerns about your account, please review the Protect Your Account help page (https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201909030) or Contact Us.