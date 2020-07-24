Independent living personal assistants sought for Laois Offaly community panel relief

The Offaly Centre for Independent Living is recruiting for a relief panel of Personal Assistants covering the geographical area of Laois/Offaly.

Offaly (Durrow, Ballinagar, Portarlington, Tullamore, Dunkerrin, Birr, Ferbane).

Laois (Mountmellick, Luggacurran, Wolfhill, Portarlington, Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Stradbally).

The service we provide promotes choice, independence and quality of life for its users by providing a tailored personal assistant service, centred around each individual person’s needs and to promote the ethos and philosophy of Independent Living.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Assisting with both personal care and practical tasks e.g. dressing, washing, light household work, meal preparation

Mobility assistance to place of employment or education

Facilitating independence and social involvement i.e. trips, shopping, banking, community activities

Ensure dignity, privacy and independence is maintained and respected at all times

The Personal Assistant will be flexible in approach and may be assigned additional duties from time to time

The ideal candidate:

At least 6 months related experience providing quality care is essential

Must hold at least 4 QQI level 5 Healthcare modules – two of which must include Care Skills and Safety and Health at Work. The further two modules ideally would include Work Experience, Communications or Care Support

Working towards completing a major award in Healthcare support or equivalent within the next 12 months

Up to date patient moving & handling certificate is desirable

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Reliable and trustworthy with a strong commitment to providing high levels of care

Full clean drivers licence with own transport

Fluency in English

Ability to work alone, use initiative and be mindful of health and safety and other organisational policies at all times

If you meet the criteria we are interested in hearing from you to fill upcoming vacancies for day, evening and weekend work.

For all interested candidates, please forward a copy of your CV to Máire Monaghan, PA Manager via email at maire@ocil.ie no later than Saturday, August 4 2020. All applicants will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

Offaly Centre for Independent Living is an equal opportunities employer.