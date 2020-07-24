Dumping and vandalism ongoing in Laois housing estate

A long standing problem of vandalism and dumping in a Laois housing estate can be tackled with the help of many good residents, a Portlaoise councillor has said.

The problem is in the council built Lakeglen estate on the Mountmellick N80 road in Portlaoise.

A wall has been repeatedly partially knocked by vandals and rubbish dumped in the field beside the estate.

Cllr Willie Aird tabled a motion at the July meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, to have the wall rebuilt, clear the dumping and work with the residents committee to clean up back lanes in the estate.

“You see it when you drive in straight in front of you. Kids are going over it. If anything happens to them they will fall straight down, it's dangerous and unstable,” he claimed.

“I ask the council's housing section to do this first, and acknowledge the work the residents are doing. Their group is very proactive, the council needs to give them every support they can get,” he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that the wall has been fixed before by the council.

“It keeps getting vandalised. I look forward to it being repaired. Regarding the illegal dumping of rubbish, there are ongoing issues, I know the counci lare actively involved and that residents were asked to produce evidence of a having bin collector. The vast majority do, unfortunately a minority don't. the council spent a lot of money last year in a cleanup but unfortunately it's as bad again. I emphasise the need for houses to be built on that land, that will solve a lot of problems,” she said.

Cllr Noel Touhy had a motion asking to repair the wall last month.

“It is badly required, it is dangerous,” he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald suggest building a stronger wall “to withstand the hardship it gets”, and CCTV cameras.

“The few people destroying this field, it's time they were caught,” she said.

The council's housing department said it will get quotes to carry out the works in 2021. The environment section will work with Lakeglen residents and housing staff to remove dumped rubbish in the field adjoining the estate. The field's owner will be asked to help clean it up as per the law

The back lanes will be cleaned by residents during Clean Up Laois week in September, using bags and litter pickers given by the council, collected free by AES waste service.

The environment section will do a door to door household waste survey to highlight each household's responsibilities to segregate, store and dispose of waste.