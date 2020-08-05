Tesco customer? Get ready for €25 (average) in Clubcard Vouchers coming though letterbox!

Tesco Ireland has announced it will distribute over €20 million in vouchers to over 750,000 Irish households in its latest Clubcard mailouts.

This works out at an average of around €25 per shopper - due to increased shopping levels during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The retailer said this represents the most generous rewards-based return to its customers to date.

The latest Clubcard statement is being issued this week just in time for households readying themselves for the back to school season.

The vouchers being delivered to households throughout Ireland as part of the latest Clubcard statement, will range in value from €1.50 to a whopping €300.

Cathal Deavy, Customer Director, Tesco Ireland said “With this Clubcard mailout distributing over €20million in vouchers, as well as the latest round of savings for our customers in stores and online, we believe we have created true value with our customers in mind.

"We believe that the price reductions we are implementing on a range of family favourites like cooking sauces and lunchbox essentials, will be a welcome saving for anyone balancing a household budget.

"By following the red bubbles in stores our customers will discover real and tangible value throughout their shopping experience with us.”

Clubcard customers throughout Ireland who qualify, have shopped in a Tesco store within the first half of this year and hold a valid Clubcard, will receive great money-off vouchers as part of Tesco’s value-led campaign.

As part of its recently launched “Value with You in Mind” campaign, Tesco said it is also implementing a range of price drops across hundreds of products in stores and online this Autumn, to help families manage their household budget.

These price reductions will enable customers to get more for their money where, for example, a family of four can buy the ingredients for their favourite Spaghetti Bolognese for just €5.

A spokesperson said: "As families throughout Ireland prepare for back to school that is set to be a little different to previous years, these rewards couldn’t come at a better time.

"The back to school period can be an especially challenging and expensive time for families, with Tesco Clubcard vouchers and price reductions on hundreds of products, customers will hopefully have one less thing to worry about."