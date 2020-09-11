Laois village hoping for big weekend as EuroMillions fundraiser gets underway

It's a big weekend for the community of Shanahoe as the sale of tickets for the Community Parish Hall Euromillions syndicate gets underway.

Planned during the lockdown, each annual ticket cost €100 with entry in both the Tuesdays and Friday Euromillions draws.

Six lines will be played online in each draw including the lotto plus.

Only tickets will be sold and all winnings will be pooled.

After months of planing the tickets will go on sale at the Parish Hall from 10am to 11am over the next two Sundays, September 13 & 20.

The organisers say it is a great opportunity for the community to help raise funds for the hall while staying safe apart.



