Hidden Hearing gift Sunflowers to brighten World Alzheimer’s Day

Hidden Hearing is gifting sunflowers on World Alzheimer’s Day, Monday 21 September, to support dementia patients and their families, and highlight the connection between untreated hearing loss and dementia.

According to the 2020 report of the Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care, the risk of dementia can be cut by one third by treating hearing loss. Dolores Madden, an audiologist with Hidden Hearing says; “Hearing health is hugely important, as we get older, not least because the use of a hearing aid prevents cognitive decline which helps in the delay of dementia. So too, reducing hearing loss in the first place, by avoiding excessive noise, is also among the Lancet report recommendations We are delighted to be raising awareness around this important issue and giving a special gift to those who are affected by Alzheimer’s in Ireland.”

Hidden Hearing is collaborating with Galway business, Bloom in a Box, this World Alzheimer’s Day to brighten the day for people affected by Alzheimer’s with a gift of a single bloom, presented in an elegant gift box. Families and carers can apply on www.hiddenhearing.ie to receive a sunflower bloom, known by florists as happy flowers that are as warm and beautiful as the sun, and symbolise longevity, love and energy.

Bloom in a Box owner, Aveline O’Sullivan, says; “Our company is delighted to be part of a campaign that celebrates and remembers all of those affected by Alzheimer’s, from carers and families, to patients themselves.”

Hidden Hearing offers free tests and encourages anyone worried about their hearing to make an appointment on www.hiddenhearing.ie or freephone 1800 882 884. They also provide details of grants for medical card holders, tax relief and the PRSI treatment benefit.