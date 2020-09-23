Laois Guide Dogs branch appeals for support to overcome Covid-19 hit

The Laois Branch of the Irish Guide Dogs charity has appealed to local people to help plug the big gap caused by Covid-19 restrictions.



The branch was due to the annual church gate collection next weekend September 28/29 but was forced to cancel due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The branch says that national association is facing a shortfall of €2,000,000 this year.

It needs to raise funds to continue to train dogs for visually impaired and companion dogs for Autism during this pandemic.

The branch asks that you can donate through the Irish Guide Dogs app by texting WOOF 5030 and donate €4 or through our collection dogs at Mulhall's SuperValu, Portlaoise Ken Black's Toy store, Portlaoise, and Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, SuperValu, Mountmellick, Dunne's Rathdowney, SuperValu Portarlington or online.

The branch says our support will be greatly appreciated.