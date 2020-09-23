Tee up for vital Laois cancer and Alzheimer's services at The Heath Golf Club

Vital Laois support services for people with cancer, Alzheimer's and dementia hope the public support a charity golf clasish this week.

The Heath Golf Club is hosting a Charity Golf Classic in aid of Cuisle Centre and Laois Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland on Friday, September 25.

The Alzheimers Society has run a resource centre on Main Street in Portlaoise for poeple around Laois. The Cuisle Centre provides support for people who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families. It is based on the Block Road in Portlaoise.

Both services have been impacted by Covid-19.

Entry to the four-person team event costs €80 per team. Timesheets on BRS at the Heath www.theheathgc.ie Phone 057 8646533. Best Men’s Team, Best Ladies Team and Best Mixed Team.

Golf prizes kindly donated by Shaws Department Store. Raffle lines will be on sale in the Heath golf club & in the Alzheimer’s Resource centre with lots of prizes.

Please support both charities if you can.