Host a Covid-19 safe coffee morning for vital hospice care in Laois

The Laois Hospice is urging local people to help raise funds for hospice care in Laois by getting involved in the Hospice Coffee Morning.

The hospice says your support for the Hospice Coffee Morning over nearly 30 years has raised vital funds for hospice care in Laois.

While Covid-19 means restrictions, the morning takes place again this year on Thursday, September 24.

Laois hospice says you can help hospice care by host a socially distanced or virtual event for Laois Hospice.

To register, or for more information, please visit www.hospicecoffeemorning.ie or contact Seamus O'Donoghue, Chairperson, Laois Hospice at (086) 8709311.

Laois Hospice thanks you for any support you can give and says ever cup counts.