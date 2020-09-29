20,000 litres of waste oil and paint disposed of in two days

Laois County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused to people who could not dispose of hazardous waste recently when more than 20,000 litres of wased oil and paint were disposed of safely by the public.

On Saturday, September 20 the the Council facilated the disposal of such waste at the Timahoe Road , Portlaoise.

It says the the objective was to provide an opportunity, free of charge, to householders to remove hazardous waste from the household setting and to manage potential risks to the environment and public health.

The council added that the initiative followed last year’s successful mattress and couch amnesty.

“Such was the level of public support for the service it soon became evident that the site on the Timahoe Road could not accommodate the unforeseen high number of customers that presented on the day,” said the council.

“Regrettably, some members of the public had to be turned away from the site leaving many disappointed and frustrated.

“Laois County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to members of the public and unreservedly apologises to the many householders and environmentally responsible people who were unable to use the facility on the day in question,” said a statement.

As an alternative and in order to cater for what the council describes as “ the pent up demand” in the county, members of the public were facilitated further with free entry for disposal of hazardous household waste at the Kyletalesha Civic Amenity on Monday, September 21.

“The Council acknowledges the genuine effort by many householders in taking responsible action to protect the environment and wishes to thank all those who used the facilities on the Timahoe Road and at Kyletalesha in supporting the initiative,” it said.

County hall estimates that 19.2 tonnes or 14,820 litres of paint (138 bins) and five tonnes or 5,750 litres of waste oil were disposed of over the two days.

Laois County Council reminded householders that all WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) can be recycled free of charge at Kyletalesha Civic Amenity Site and Portarlington Civic Amenity Site.

It said WEEE is anything that has a plug or a battery and is at the end of its useful life. In the house, old and broken fridges and washing machines are examples but don’t forget the little guys! Remote controls, batteries, electric toothbrushes, electrical tools, toys and even your old bicycle lamps can also be recycled.