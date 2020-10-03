Abbeyleix Bog to get thousands of euro for more biodiversity conservation work

The Abbeyleix Bog project is set to get thousands of euro to advance its conservation work at what has become a popular amenity for Laois people and visitors to the county.

Laois County Council has received €16,000 to help with the conservation of habitats and species in the Abbeyleix Bog Project, as well as to increase the awareness and appreciation of the biodiversity and ecosystem services in Laois.

Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture welcomed the announcement of funding.

“Local Authorities play a vital role in encouraging biodiversity,” says Minister Hackett. “The Local Authority Biodiversity Grant Scheme assists them with the implementation of projects that promote actions contained in the National Biodiversity Action Plan.

“The scheme is operated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and my colleague Minister Malcolm Noonan has announced funding of €696,000 for 50 projects across all 31 local authorities. I’m delighted to see Abbeyleix Bog Project among them,” she said.

The Environmental Protection Agency recently published a research report that presents the results of an integrated scientific study on two raised bogs, Abbeyleix Bog and Clara Bog, Co Offaly, which represent lowland peatland conditions. www.epa.ie/pubs/reports/research/biodiversity/

July 2020 marked the 20th anniversary of the blockade of the bog by local people. Stopping Bord na Móna at the entrance to what is also called Killamuck bog has culminated in Laois having a natural gem inhabited by plants and animals and enjoyed by humans.