Cocooning Laois elderly to benefit from new funding for Laois Libraries

Laois libraries are getting more than €16,000 to help elderly people impacted by Covid-19, the Traveller Community, those with disabilities and people living in Direct Provision.

The Laois Library service is to spend €10,500 on Covid-19 targetted supports to help those cocooning and vulnerable persons during the winter months during this unprecedented COVID-19 era.

Library staff will work with the Age-Friendly Alliance in Laois to deliver help to those with ill health and residents if nursing homes.

The remainder of the funding, €5,842.00, will be used to purchase of Lexia licences to help people assist people with low literacy levels, learning differences, visual or hearing impairments.

Laois County Council is contributing €1,634.20 towards the programmes which will cost €16,342 .

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan welcomed the funding which he said would help in difficult times.

"This funding will have real positive benefits for so many people. I am delighted that this funding has been allocated to libraries here in Laois and across the country.

“The last few months have been very difficult and any funding which helps our libraries to reach out and engage with communities is most welcome,” said the Fine Gael TD.

The funding was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD.

A statement said some €650,000 will be provided from the 2020 Dormant Accounts Action Plan and €63,500 will be provided from Libraries funding, which is administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

It said the funding has a specific focus and is aimed at groups such as the elderly, the Traveller Community, those with disabilities and people living in Direct Provision.