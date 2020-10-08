Costly red rural roads could 'save lives' in Laois

A red road surface designed to slow traffic coming into villages would have cost implications that would make such measures prohibitive, according to a Laois County Council engineer.

But the county councillor who believes Laois could be a trial county for the scheme believes that saving lives should outweigh money concerns.

Adrian Barrett, Senior Engineer, was asked about the prospect of a village pilot project that could be funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Cllr Aisling Moran said motorists often do not notices the signs and flashing lights in a village.

“If the road is red in colour it is very obvious that you are in a slower zone,” she told the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

She suggested that it should not cost a lot extra.

In reply, Mr Barrett said the council would contact TII suggesting a scheme, but he warned about costs.

“There is an ongoing maintenance issue. It would look good and work up to five years, it can deteriorate quickly,” he said.

Asked if it was more expensive he replied: “It would be,” he said.

However, Cllr Moran said: “If it saves one lives would it not be worth it?”