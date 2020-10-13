Post- Covid Men's Shed activities for Laois nursing home residents
Male residents of a Laois nursing home who have recovered from Covid-19 are now busy gardening and caring for a pony in a new Men's Shed at the unit.
St Vincent's Community Nursing Home in Mountmellick shared these lovely photos of the men busy in the polytunnel and meeting a pony.
The initiative is part of the unit's post Covid recovery programme.
Our new men's shed as part of our #postcovid recovery programme, this is just the start! Thanks to @NiallLarkinOT and Ray O'Rourke, the lads are loving it pic.twitter.com/BtUm4v0AKe— St Vincent's CNU, Mountmellick (@SMountmellick) October 13, 2020
