Post- Covid Men's Shed activities for Laois nursing home residents

Male residents of a Laois nursing home who have recovered from Covid-19 are now busy gardening and caring for a pony in a new Men's Shed at the unit.

St Vincent's Community Nursing Home in Mountmellick shared these lovely photos of the men busy in the polytunnel and meeting a pony.

The initiative is part of the unit's post Covid recovery programme.