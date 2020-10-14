Lucky ducks will big prizes at a Laois GAA club's live online race

A much loved duck race that is part of The Rock GAA club's annual family fun day, will be streamed online this year.

The club near Mountmellick is sited right beside the River Triogue and every year they unload hundreds of ducks into the river to see who makes it to the bridge first.

This year with the day cancelled due to Covid-19, the club is instead going to video the race live online on their Facebook page. It will take place on Sunday November 1 at 3pm.

Big prizes are in store for the lucky ducks who win.

1st prize is a 43 inch smart tv, 2nd prize is a 10 inch tablet, 3rd prize is admission and meal for 4 in newbridge greyhound stadium

Tickets are €5 per duck or €20 for a quack pack of 5 tickets.

Tickets available online https://www.klubfunder.com/ Clubs/The_Rock_GAA_Club

Below: organisers at a previous Rock GAA family fun day