Heroic work of Laois voluntary and community volunteers of 2020 to be honoured

Never has community spirit and voluntary effort been so important and valuable, in sustaining all of our communities through what has been a very difficult and trying year.

Laois County Council in conjunction with Laois Public Participation Network wishes to accord recognition to the many community organisations and individuals who work tirelessly in service of their community.

The heroes of local communities across the county are normally celebrated at a big gala event.

Unfortunately but understandably, this year, due to COVID 19 Restrictions, the awards ceremony will be celebrated online at a virtual event.

Now in its eleventh year, the awards have grown to become an annual celebration of the work of individuals and organisations big and small to advance the quality of in their communities.

All nominees are recognised for making a significant difference within and beyond their local community, through giving of their time, co-operation, their imagination and their hard work to achieve rewards of successful clubs, events and fundraising within the community.

Unsung Hero 2019 Donal O'Shea with the then Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan

Each group and individual nominated will be presented with a certificate acknowledging their contribution to the community and voluntary effort in Laois. There will also be award winners and runners up across a range of categories.

One of the most anticipated awards each year goes to an individual who the judges believe puts in such effort that they can be regarded as hero of somewhat unsung heretofore.

“The giving of people’s time and effort voluntarily isn’t always easy, at its simplest it’s a selfless act of kindness to others in our community,” noted the Chief Executive of Laois County Council, John Mulholland in advance.

“The pressures of family life, education and work mean that time is a precious commodity. But this year, the year of a worldwide pandemic, volunteers all around Laois have been extraordinary in every way and have gone well beyond the norms of what we have come to understand as volunteering.

John Mulholland presenting the 2019 Children and Youth Category Award to Mountrath Scout members.

“But volunteers make time - time to give to others in such a diverse range of areas, be it fundraising, helping neighbours, or organising local events that encourage visitors or just for the pure enjoyment of the community.

“Each year the Community & Voluntary Awards celebrate the significant role volunteers play in our communities to improve the quality of life of others around them.

“This year marks the 11th anniversary of the awards, and I look forward immensely to welcoming the nominees across various voluntary sectors to our virtual event," he said.

RTÉ's Claire Byrne with Awards organising committee in 2019



Groups can be nominated in the following categories:

Arts, Culture & Heritage

This award recognises groups and organisations who enhance their local areas, by conserving, protecting and promoting the Arts, Culture and Heritage of their local community through collective creative activities.

Children & Youth

This award recognises groups and organisations which have a positive impact on the lives of children and young people.

Environment

This award recognises groups and organisations working to enhance and develop their community and/or their locality from a social or environmental perspective and create a sense of pride and inclusivity in their area.

Healthy & Active Community

This award recognises groups and organisations that encourage a healthy community by promoting positive environments and initiatives that support and encourage physical activity, healthy lifestyles and a sense of community connection.

Social Inclusion

This award recognises groups and organisations that actively work in a supportive role in their communities and whose aim is to minimise social exclusion and/or help to improve the quality of life for socially excluded groups.

Age Friendly

This category recognises those Groups and Organisations who help to create an inclusive, equitable society in which older people can live full, active, valued and healthy lives.

The winner of each category will receive €500 while the runner-up will receive €250

Individuals can be nominated for the Unsung Hero Award. This accolade is awarded for significant contribution made by an individual to life in their own local community and beyond.

Voice of Migrants Ireland Group with Charlie Flanagan.Photo: Michael Scully



The awards have been judged independently in previous years.

So, go ahead and get nominating your local community and voluntary groups and individuals.

Nomination forms are available online at www.ppn.ie and www.laois.ie

The closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday, October 30, 2020