Portlaoise woman's Great Pink Run for breast cancer in the Blooms

Congratulations to Portlaoise residents Kristina Riauke who did not let Covid-19 prevent her from taking part in a breast cancer fundraising event.

The Great Pink Run is organised every year in Kilkenny for breast cancer. This year was their 10th anniversary of the first run but it had to be a virtual event due to Covid-19 restrictions. You could walk, jog or run the 5km or 10km distance.

Kristina, who is an active member of the Portlaoise ICA Guild, and friends did 11km in the Slieve Bloom Mountains in beautiful Laois.

"Well done all who participated," was the message from all in Portlaoise ICA to their friend and fellow member Kristina.