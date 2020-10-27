Hospital chief sets out how Laois public help can stop Portlaoise and other hospitals being overwhelmed by Covid-19

Public support is needed to ensure access to hospital care is not overwhelmed because of the spread of Covid-19, according to the head of the hospital group that includes Portlaoise hospital.

Trevor O’Callaghan is CEO of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. He oversees hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and Dublin where Covid-19 patients are being treated.

“The growing number of Covid-19 cases, hospital and ICU admissions in recent of weeks is a real concern for us all, both professionally and personally. This virus remains the single biggest threat to our society, the delivery of healthcare and to each and every one of us. While it has been said time and time again, it is in our hands.

“It is so important we remain vigilant, adhere to Phase 5 restrictions and to act on Public Health advice to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

“This will enable public services to remain open, resume non-COVID healthcare and protect our vulnerable people.

“Our services are continuing and people should continue for their planned appointment unless they are contacted by the Hospital and advised otherwise.

“All our Hospitals have clear pathways in place so that people can access the care they need, when they need it, but we need the public’s support to ensure this access to patient care is not overwhelmed.

“I would like to acknowledge the public, all members of our communities who are also on the frontline with us in battling this deadly virus.

“If we all play our part, we can get through this pandemic and come out of it stronger and more united than ever before,” he said.