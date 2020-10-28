Domestic dumpers in Portlaoise residential square traced and fined

People who dumped their household rubbish in a Portlaoise town centre residential square have been tracked down and fined by Laois County Council.

Litter wardens gathered up and examined rubbish that was dumped repeatedly in the past three weeks in Jessop Court.

They found incriminating evidence tracing back to the dumpers and have sent fines out to two litterbugs. Neither one has yet been paid.

The problem is an ongoing one at Jessop Court in Portlaoise, a residential square behind Hind’s Square, a shopping district off Main Street.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald has asked Laois County Council to address the problem.

She has also asked them to free up some of the private parking spaces in Jessop Court for local shoppers.

She tabled a motion to the October meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, whereupon the work of the litter wardens was then reported.

Cllr Fitzgerald thanked the wardens for their work.

“It’s a terrible job to do. This is one of our litter blackspots in Portlaoise,” she said.

She also praised the result of the recent Irish Business Against Litter survey that places Portlaoise as the fourth cleanest town in Ireland.

“It is really unbelievable, it’s fantastic, well done to the Tidy Towns and Laois County council, the residents associations and all the businesses, it’s a huge achievement. But this is one of the spots that could bring us down. It’s such a shame when everywhere is doing so well,” she said.

On parking in the square, Cllr Fitzgerald asks that a parking space be made available to the public for 15 minute parking.

“It’s a strategic location in the town. I don’t believe everyone in there has a car. It is a great spot for us to get parking so near the main street,” she said.

A parking survey was conducted recently by the council after councillors requested such spaces.

It has found that spaces are indeed underused between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday in Jessop Court. The council will now consider whether to vary the parking laws during business hours in the area.

To report witnessing littering/illegal dumping, phone Laois County Council’s Confidential Litter Hotline at 1800-32-32-30, or Laois County Council’s Environment Section at 057-8674316