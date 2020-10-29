Laois community man walks 50 miles for autism assistance dog charity

A Laois man has walked over 50 miles in two weeks to raise money for autism assistance dogs, all whilst getting treated for cancer himself.

Community champion Jonathan Carthy from Abbeyleix says that he took on the extra challenge to help others and at the same time boost his own mental and physical health.

The 50 miles in October challenge is set by Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, a Cork based charity who train and provide assistance dogs to children with autism, as well as raising autism awareness, understanding and inclusion within the community.

“I have family and friends who have children on the autism spectrum and I decided it would be good to try and support them and get some exercise myself.

“I suffer a bit with my own mental health, it is great to just put my head in a different place for a few hours,” he told the Leinster Express.

Jonathan started taking the daily walks around his town covering anything from seven to nearly 11 km each time, to tot up the total of 80km (50 miles) within a fortnight of starting.

Below: Jonathan out and about doing one of his walks.

His supporters have so far donated over €1,000.

“At the start I was hoping for €150. I just want to thank anyone who has supported me, and to say that people can continue to do so until the end of October,” he said.

At the same time as succeeding in his walking challenge, Jonathan is travelling up and down to St James’s Hospital in Dublin for cancer procedures and treatment.

“I suffer with skin cancer. They keep telling me its a good cancer to get but once you hear cancer you don’t think it’s good,” he said.

Jonathan is still walking despite completing the 50 mile mark and is closer now to 100 miles since October 1.

He is “donating” his distances to an other walker.

“I am donating my extra miles to a lady who had to have emergency surgery since she started the challenge,” he explained.

A real community man, Jonathan is a regular sight on the streets of Abbeyleix doing litter picks on behalf of the local Tidy Towns group.

Not only that but he helps to run the St Patrick’s Day parade and to put up the Christmas trees in the town.

He is expecting to be busy again this festive season.

“We are starting now to check the lights. There are 63 trees on Main Street and 14 more in the square, and each tree has 100 bulbs so that's nearly 8,000 bulbs to check.

“I’m not a lover of Christmas but I like to do my bit for the town,” a kindhearted Jonathan said.



Donate to his fundraiser via his Facebook page here.

See the Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland website here.